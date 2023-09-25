Northbound I-5 closure this weekend starting in National City

Caltrans will continue bridge repair work on I-5 in Downtown San Diego. Northbound I-5 lanes will be reduced to one lane starting in National City.

SAN DIEGO — Get ready for a slowdown on Interstate 5 this weekend.

Caltrans will continue its work to make bridge improvements over SR-163.

The transportation agency closed southbound I-5 in that same area earlier this month but work in the northbound lanes will affect drivers a little differently.

“This time around there will be a few things different for the northbound closure,” said Everett Townsend, Caltrans District 11 Deputy Director.

Here's what you need to know about the Northbound I-5 closure

Starting Friday in National City at 9 p.m. and until Monday at 5 a.m., northbound I-5 will be down to one lane starting.

Northbound I-5 lane reductions will begin at Harbor Drive in National City and will transition to one lane before SR-15

Traffic will start to taper in National City at the Mile of Cars exit.

“If you're traveling northbound I-5 there will be a lane open so there will be ramp's available where you may be able to exit in the downtown area,” said Townsend.

Caltrans list of ramps that will be closed

Westbound SR-94 connector for the duration of the work

F Street on-ramp for the duration of the work

B Street on-ramp 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pershing Drive on-ramp 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

19th Street on-ramp 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

6th Street off-ramp for the duration of the work

“Our team worked with major event sponsors in San Diego, the airport, the Padres, the convention center,” said Townsend.

He also says they also worked with hospitals in the area.

CBS 8 found the biggest hold-up could be after concerts at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista.

There's the electronic music concert, Odesza, on Friday and the Latin singer Peso Pluma show on Saturday.

Caltrans shared detours for drivers who don't want to get caught in the traffic.

“There will be opportunities for travelers to use State Route-15 as well as I-805,” said Townsend.

Work ended early during the southbound work but with rain in the forecast this weekend, it could be a full 56-hour closure.

“We are making accommodations to make sure that we can stay on schedule if rain develops,” said Townsend.

Caltrans and CHP are already posting alerts along the freeway.

CBS 8 drove northbound and saw marquees warning drivers about the closure.

“Usually when we deal with long closures, we do have drivers who are impatient that why we are starting today to urge drivers to take more time to get to their destinations,” said Salvador Castro, CHP Public Information Officer.

Caltrans says after this weekend’s work, they don’t anticipate future full closures for this project but will have intermittent closures overnight.

Caltrans crews began this emergency work in mid-August. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.