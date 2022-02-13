Not a football fan? Here is what non-football fans are doing in San Diego on Super Bowl Sunday

Some are hoping Super Bowl Sunday is a great day to beat the crowds at the San Diego Zoo and Sea World.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Super Bowl Sunday is a holiday for many, but many other San Diegans are taking advantage of this super sunny weather.

Camille Perey lives in Los Angeles, home to this year’s Super Bowl. Instead of enjoying the atmosphere around SoFi Stadium, she is joining her friends in the San Diego Volleyball Crew.

"I'm not that big of a football fan. I don’t know too much about the Bengals to be honest," says Perey.

"We play sports instead of just watching them," said sand volleyball player, Joshua Daguman.

It may not feel like February. Some areas reached over 80 degrees in San Diego. Many people are planning to spend the day paddle boarding.

"I have no idea what is happening on the television! Don’t know who is playing," said Chantelle Tuggle, San Diego resident.

"We don’t care much for the NFL. We figured everyone else would be watching Super Bowl and beat the lines. I hope it's not crowded in there, that’s why we came today and to spend quality family time together," said Brian Kehoe visiting from Hawaii.