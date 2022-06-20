November ballot starts taking shape in San Diego

The city council is considering six ballot measures that include ending free trash service to homes and allowing daycares in city parks.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council is considering six measures for the November ballot. Here are three measures voters could be voting on this November.

Trash collection

The City of San Diego pays the cost of trash collection for most single-family homes thanks to the People's Ordinance which was created more than 100 years ago. A ballot measure would allow the city to charge trash collection fees to these homes.

Options for affordable child care

Another item being considered by the city council aims to address the worsening local shortage of affordable child care. The potential ballot measure would allow childcare businesses to operate in city parks.

"Its' really shocking just how few children are actually able to enroll in licensed childcare. Nearly half of children of working parents do not have an available childcare spot," said Emily Young, the executive director of the Nonprofit Institute at the University of San Diego.

University of San Diego researchers found the city's childcare options need to double to meet the need of local families. The issues go beyond not having enough supply to meet demand. The high cost poses a major problem.

"Childcare is simply not affordable for families and the fees families pay simply don't cover the costs of providing childcare," she said.

She said childcare for a toddler cost $14,000 a year. Families are forking over closer to $19,000 for an infant. The ballot measure would let childcares use city park space, by asking voters to approve an exception to the current rules limiting child care services.

Coastal height limit

Lifting the coastal height limit in the Midway District is another ballot measure being considered. The measure would lift the current 30-foot height limit. The city council's deadline to approve the measures is August 12.

Find a full list of the ballot measures under consideration, here.