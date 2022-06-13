You can now add tampons to the list of product shortages

"It's a big deal," said Mona Powell, founder and CEO of Dotstash, a company that provides feminine products to schools and public spaces.

SAN DIEGO — From baby formula to siracha, there have been plenty of product shortages lately. Now we can add a new one to the list, Tampons, along with other feminine products.

CBS 8 saw the problem first-hand, while visiting several local stores.



Online, people all over the country are posting about it.

One woman tweeted: “Now there's a tampon shortage?? We can't have anything!”

A Reddit post dates back to April, when another woman complained about the same issue. So, what's causing it?

CBS 8 asked industry expert Mona Powell.

"There's a few things happening in the industry. There's higher demand, there's a shortage in cotton, due to drought issues in India, China and the U.S.," said Powell.

There's also a plastic shortage, lack of labor and transportation bottlenecks.

Powell is the founder and CEO of Dotstash, a San Diego based company that provides feminine products on school campuses.

She says while plant based tampons and pads have been in short supply for at least a year, this latest shortage is impacting standard brands more girls and women are used to having in stock.

Just last week, the manufacturers she works with told her to order early.

"They said those lead times have gone from four weeks to essentially September, so that's like four months away," said Powell.

The shortage has sparked a series of online jokes.

But Powell says it's a serious issue, especially as it relates to equity.

"Feminine hygiene products, menstrual care products are a necessity. We need it to go to work, to school, to function," said Powell.

Manufacturers have said they're working to produce more product.

In the meantime, be aware of price gouging. And keep in mind, there are alternatives to pads and tampons, such as specialty underwear and menstrual cups.

As for Powell, she has enough product right now, but worries what will happen come August, when AB 367 goes into effect, a California state law that requires all public schools, grades 6 and up, as well as community colleges and universities to provide menstrual products for free.

“With AB367, the demand is going to be higher,” said Powell.

