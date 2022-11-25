Now serving: Downtown San Diego | Tacos El Gordo opens in Gaslamp

People set aside their Thanksgiving leftovers and were are already lined up in the Gaslamp to order the delicious Tijuana-style tacos.

SAN DIEGO — After years of waiting for a grand opening in the Gaslamp, Tacos El Gordo finally opened its doors in Downtown San Diego.

The taco shop originally started in Tijuana has three locations in South San Diego. The downtown spot marks its fourth one in the county.

On Friday, people set aside their Thanksgiving leftovers and were are already lined up in the Gaslamp to order the delicious Tijuana-style tacos.

A few taco lover in line told CBS 8 that they waited three years for the Downtown restaurant to open its doors.

The taco shop is famous for its menu that offers all different types of tacos including, carne asada, adobada, al pastor, lengua and more drizzled with guacamole and salsa. You can even enjoy a plate of fries with all of your favorite toppings and meat.

The shop is considered one of the most authentic taco shops in San Diego and that's because the first shop actually opened up in Tijuana.

Their beef is also cooked in a charcoal grill, while their pork meat is roasted on a vertical spit just like Tijuana tacos.

The current owner of the shops told CBS 8 his late parents started the business back in 1972. He gives thanks to the success and legacy his mom and dad left behind, hoping the new generation continues to season the Tijuana tacos with their secret family recipe.

As Tacos El Gordo continues to expand to locations even outside of San Diego, most locals say the tacos taste even better when you try them in America's Finest City.

✨ Downtown San Diego Grand Opening ✨ Friday, November 25 📅



Calling all Taco Lovers in San Diego ⁠🗣️⁠ Black Friday just got better and we can’t wait to welcome you to our new location. 🤗



📍 511 F Street, San Diego, CA 92101

⏰ 10 am⁠ - 11 pm

⁠

-⁠#TacosElGordo pic.twitter.com/IW2uRwazm2 — Tacos El Gordo (@TacosElGordo_) November 25, 2022

Tacos el Gordo unveils downtown San Diego location. Full story with the owner tonight at 5 p.m. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/V7yOehoPf5 — Regina Yurrita (@reginayurrita) November 25, 2022

