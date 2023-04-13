Woman hit by car in Little Italy; authorities searching for driver

San Diego police are searching for the person responsible for hitting and injuring a nurse in Little Italy who had just left an overnight shift at work.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for the person responsible for hitting a nurse with their car and fleeing the scene early Thursday morning in Little Italy.

9-1-1 dispatchers received a call around 6:17 a.m. of reports that a woman was hit by a car in the south crosswalk in the 2000 block of Columbia Street.

Video from the scene showed a woman wearing pink nursing scrubs being loaded onto a stretcher for transport to an area hospital.

San Diego police said a gray four-door Nissan Frontier was driving westbound on Hawthorn Street in Little Italy when the collision occurred.

Investigators determined the car was making a left turn when the woman was struck in the crosswalk; then the driver sped away from the scene, Officer O'Brien with San Diego police said.

According to a witness, the victim was reportedly a nurse returning home from an overnight shift as an emergency room nurse in Chula Vista.

"Wherever she can find parking. Sometimes right here, or sometimes over there. She just parks somewhere and will usually walk," a witness told SDPD.

Authorities said the victim's conditions are serious but not to be considered life-threatening.

Witnesses could only describe the suspect as a man.

Anyone with information related crash was encouraged to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.