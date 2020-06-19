Nursing homes still face challenges during pandemic

"Fifty-thousand people have died, how many more people need to die before we do what we need to do to save those lives?” said Bill Sweeney, AARP Senior Vice President for government affairs.



Sweeney, who spent nearly 20 years working in the U.S. Senate in various senior positions, is calling on Congress to help senior care facilities in this crisis.



“Nursing homes need proper PPE, the personal protective equipment like masks and gloves and gowns, testing and virtual visitation,” Sweeney said.



The COVID-19 pandemic has halted visits to nursing homes leaving many seniors in isolation at a time when they are considered most at risk.



"Many of them have dementia or Alzheimer's or other memory problems, so for them, this is even more terrifying, asking 'why hasn't anyone come to visit me for two months?' 'where is everybody?'” he said.



Some senior care facilities are tech-savvy allowing for virtual visits, but many are not.



"In many nursing homes, families still don't have the ability to see and hear their loved ones, to talk to them and find out how they're doing,” Sweeney said.



What about the challenges for nursing home staff earning minimum wage?



"They're putting their own lives at risk to take care of our loved ones, and I think they deserve a tremendous amount of credit for that, but we also know, sadly, there are some facilities that are not doing a good job, and there are some people who aren't treating residents well, so what we're hearing across the country from the nursing home industry is a push for immunity from all lawsuits,” Sweeney said.



AARP said every nursing home should be held accountable for its care.