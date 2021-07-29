NWS: No tsunami threat to Southern California beaches after 8.2-magnitude quake off Alaska

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Forecasters Thursday ruled out the possibility of a tsunami along the Southern California coastline, about four hours after an 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska.



The all-clear was posted on the National Weather Service's Twitter page about 3 a.m. Pacific Time with a caveat: "No tsunami threat for So Cal. Stronger than normal currents are possible in the harbors and bays later this morning."



The quake struck at 11:15 p.m. PT on Wednesday about 50 miles southeast of Perryville on the Alaskan Peninsula at a shallow depth of 29 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and Alaska Earthquake Center.