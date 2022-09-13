OB Pier could be torn down and rebuilt, committee meeting Wednesday

The initial steps begin Wednesday, as the city explores options to replace it and look over how much it could cost.

SAN DIEGO — Many people were out enjoying the Ocean Beach Pier Tuesday, however its days could be numbered.

"It’s the longest concrete pier and it's very important to city of Ocean Beach," said fisherman, Michael Broskowski, who says he fishes at the pier every day.

"It's a funky old pier!" said Sharonjean Leeds, visiting from San Francisco.

The pier has been a staple in the Ocean Beach community. It first opened in July 1966 and was initially constructed to support sport fishing.

The pier has undergone multiple structural repairs over the years including in 1991. It was shut down a number of times recently.

Storm damage in 2019 and 2021 resulted in an emergency repair projects in June last year and July this year.

According to a document obtained by CBS 8, the Strategic Capital Projects Department suggests that after all of the these repairs and other factors, a less costly project is no longer possible and a full replacement of the pier is necessary.

"Ultimately, the pier is projected to cost upward of $80 to $100 million, depending on the scope. It's influx at this point," said Corey Bruins with Ocean Beach Town Council.

"Is it worth the money? Would it be better spent on other things in the neighborhood?" asked Leeds.

The Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is meeting with city staff Wednesday afternoon to go over options moving forward.

One of the items that will need to be considered by city leaders is how the city pay for everything. Tens of millions of dollars will need needed, however about $8.4 million has already been set to the side, thanks to grant from the state.

As for a timeline, it’s still unclear and it could be several years; which could mean the pier will be un-usable for visitors and businesses on the pier.

"If it takes time, it takes time. It would be great. It would nice to have a nice new pier above the waves so we don’t have to worry about damages to it anymore and higher waters. It would be nice to have it done," said Broskowski.

"It would be terrible if it did not exist. I think that would be a great loss for the community. If they did anything, they could build a pier next to it and then dismantle this one," said Leeds.

"It will be sad for 'OBecians.' It's an iconic public pier, but we have an opportunity to make something that lasts longer than 60 years or maybe even longer," said Bruins.

If the Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approves the agenda item Wednesday, it will then move forward to City Council.

No dates are set yet, but if it is approved by the committee, the item is expected to be heard for the first time by the full City Council sometime in October.

The committee meeting is open to the public. It will be streamed on the city’s website at 2 p.m. Wednesday.