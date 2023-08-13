Ocean Beach bakery on 'lockdown' after being terrorized by unhoused people

Phatties Bakery in Ocean Beach said they are forced to keep their doors locked during business hours due to unhoused people terrorizing their business.

SAN DIEGO — An Ocean Beach bakery said they would be in "lockdown until further notice" after dealing with unhoused people stealing products, destroying property, coming in and screaming, and even one entering the bakery armed with a crowbar.

Phatties Bake Shop in the 4100 block of Voltaire Street posted to their Instagram account that they've struggled to provide a safe environment for their guests and employees.

"Over the past few weeks, we have dealt with people who are unhoused coming in and grabbing product and leaving," the bakery said in an Instagram post.

The bakery's Instagram post was a photo of a reportedly unhoused individual armed with a crowbar.

"Due to the recent events, we are locking our doors and welcoming all guests. Just push the button on the left side," a sign detailed as the bakery entered lockdown mode.

Phatties Bakery officials said they want to be more cautious while navigating critical times.

The Bakery has been a staple of the Ocean Beach community, even so much so they were acknowledged as having the best donut in San Diego by San Diego Reader's Choice Awards in 2022.

Phatties Bakery opened in 2020, touting their "world-famous" scratch, vegan, and gluten-free bakery treats and espresso drinks.

The bake shop continues to be open to the public daily from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. despite the difficult circumstances.