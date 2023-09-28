Ocean Beach held talks on solutions to homelessness crisis

Ocean Beach Town Council held a roundtable to discuss solutions to the homelessness crisis.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — People gathered in Ocean Beach brainstorming ways to tackle homelessness in their community.

"This is a really big problem in our society these days," said Trudy Levenson, an Ocean Beach resident.

Levenson has lived in Ocean Beach for years. She served on the Ocean Beach Town Council for more than a decade. Recently she found herself on the verge of homelessness.

"It's scary. Nobody wants us. Nobody wants to take us in," she said.

She says her landlord sold the property she's rented for decades and she struggled to find an affordable place to live. Levenson wants more attention brought to senior homelessness as elderly people are the fasting growing population to become unhoused.

"The government officials really need to get involved. No one is protecting us. I don't think at 80-years-old I need to be living in a car," she said.

The Ocean Beach Town Council held a meeting Wednesday to educate residents about available resources.

"Certainly we in OB feel the brunt of it as a beach community," said Corey Bruins, president of the Ocean Beach Town Council.

The town council president says some progress is being made. He says PATH, an organization connecting people to housing, now has a dedicated worker in the OB area.

"The work they do is really on a day-to-day basis engaging folks who are living outside and offers them next steps," he said.

Nonprofits and residents alike are working to come up with homeless solutions.