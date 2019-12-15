SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier re-opened Sunday after it was closed for over two days due to high surf and damage to the pier. San Diego Lifeguards reported that a 20-foot section of railing midway on the pier was damaged by the pounding surf that prompted the closure starting Friday morning.

Lifeguards examined the pier on Saturday and discovered the damaged section of the railing. Sunday afternoon the San Diego Lifeguards Twitter account indicated that repairs were completed and the pier had re-opened.

Lifeguards kept the structure at 1850 Ocean Front Street off-limits to the public over the weekend as a safety precaution.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 4 p.m. Sunday along the coast. The high surf was expected to bring waves of up to 10 feet to local beaches on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

Beachgoers were warned of strong rip currents with minor beach erosion possible. Swimmers were advised to stay close to lifeguards, forecasters said.