SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — City lifeguards on Monday closed Ocean Beach Municipal Pier due to high surf and rising tide levels, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The landmark fishing and sightseeing structure is expected to reopen by Tuesday, following the return of more typical ocean conditions in the area.

Big waves at the coast will subside by Tuesday morning.

Long period west swell is generating six to eight foot surf with sets up to nine feet. Beachgoers should be aware of erosion and strong rip currents.

