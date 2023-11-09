Ocean Beach Pier replacement design concepts unveiled

The City of San Diego is looking for community feedback on the preliminary concepts for replacement of the 57-year-old pier.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego officials hosted the third in a series of community workshops yesterday to gather input from residents and share information about the new $8.4 million in Ocean Beach Pier Renewal project. City staff, along with engineering and architectural consultants, introduced concepts that incorporated amenities previously prioritized by community members such as: how the pier meets the land, on-pier viewing areas and gathering spaces.

“After months of connecting with the community and learning more about what they want to see in a potential Ocean Beach Pier replacement, we are excited to share some of the possibilities,” said Strategic Capital Projects Assistant Director Elif Cetin. “This effort doesn’t stop here. We need San Diegans to let us know what they like and don’t like about these concepts, as their continued input will shape the final design concept that may end up becoming the next iconic structure in Ocean Beach.”

City officials said the final design concept could include components of all three concepts.

First concept: The Squint Test

This concept utilizes the current pier's layout and design but proposes to widen the pier, add a fishing deck around a reconstructed café building, and introduce an additional deck south of a new building with upgraded restrooms, and potential retail space and/or a community room. They call it The Squint Test because they have strategically places certain elements of the pier to retain its historic and iconic silhouette of the pier from land.

Second concept: The Remora

The team was inspired by the symbiotic relationship between the Remora fish and the sharks they attach themselves to. The design highlights the original layout of the pier and adds features that celebrate the ocean and the Ocean Beach community. Features include: shaded surfer's lounge, an enhanced junior lifeguard platform, an expanded deck, fishing amenities and an expanded plaza.

Third concept: The Braid

This design has a series of interconnected pathways that provide visitors with a distinct ocean experience. It would include viewing experiences both above and below the pier's elevation. Other features include: retail, dining and community spaces, along with lowered fishing areas, enhanced bathrooms and a longer pier.

City officials encourage residents to fill out a survey on the renderings by Oct. 9.