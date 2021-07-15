Oceanside fishing vessel catches fire off Carlsbad coast; Coast Guard searching for survivors

Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief confirmed with News 8 the boat that caught fire is the Relentless, a fishing boat based out of Oceanside.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — United States Coast Guard and lifeguards from Oceanside responded to a boat fire two miles off the Carlsbad coast on Thursday morning.

A good Samaritan called the U.S. Coast Guard public affairs office shortly before 9:45 a.m. to notify them of a fire on a vessel off the coast of Carlsbad, Coast Guard spokesman Adam Stanton said.

Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief confirmed with News 8 the boat that caught fire is the Relentless, a 50-foot long fishing boat based out of Oceanside. Lifeguards say they have not found anyone in the water and there is no word on if anyone was rescued before they arrived.

A Coast Guard helicopter responded to the scene along with Encinitas lifeguards and USCG cutters Monroe and Benjamin Bottoms to search for survivors.