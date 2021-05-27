x
Missing Oceanside hiker, 20, found dead in Joshua Tree National Park

Espinoza had been missing since May 16, when his grandmother dropped him off for a hike in the national park, the agency reported.
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo people visit Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California's Mojave Desert. Joshua Tree National Park is slowly reopening after a lengthy closure to slow spread of the coronavirus. Park entrances, roads, parking lots, trails, individual campsites and most restrooms are open. All programs remain canceled and along with all permits for special use activities through May 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A body found this week in Joshua Tree National Park was that of a 20-year-old Oceanside resident who disappeared during an outing in the arid nature preserve two weekends ago, authorities reported Thursday.

Search-and-rescue personnel looking for Joseph Alvarez Espinoza in rugged desert terrain southeast of Twentynine Palms Highway in Wonder Valley discovered his remains shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Espinoza had been missing since May 16, when his grandmother dropped him off for a hike in the national park, the agency reported. A ruling on the cause of his death was on hold pending postmortem examinations.

