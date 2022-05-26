At-risk Oceanside man, 74, goes missing

Anyone who might be able to help locate Edgar Cruz was asked to call Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 74-year-old Alzheimer's patient went missing this morning after walking away from his Oceanside home.

Edgar Cruz left his residence in the 3200 block of Mission Cove Way about 5 a.m., carrying a paper bag full of clothing, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Cruz, who has gone missing at least once before, is a 5-foot-7-inch, roughly 150-pound Latino with gray-and-black hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black pants, a bluish-black sweatshirt and a red hat, police said.