A new program approved by Oceanside officials allows unarmed security guards to assist with patrols in their Downtown area.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A new program pitched by Oceanside officials to curb crime and other disturbances would allow unarmed security guards to assist Oceanside Police with patrols in the city's Downtown area.

A one-year pilot program approved by City of Oceanside officials allows unarmed security guards to patrol some areas of Downtown Oceanside, including Civic Center and beachfront neighborhoods.

City officials said the presence of security guards is part of a broader plan to curb disturbances and keep crime off the streets.

"We have a lot more tourism, a lot more people in our Downtown area, and anytime you increase the number of people, you have the risk of crime and petty crime," Assistant City Manager Michael Gossman said.

The City of Oceanside recognized an increase in complaints involving homeless residents. As a result, the pilot program was approved under the city's Measure X spending plan.

City Council officials allocated $1.3 million for a contract with Main Street Oceanside to deploy four trained security guards to the streets at all times of the day.

"We have disturbances like somebody yelling in the street at those passing by. Sometimes we have people defecating in public, and that's unsanitary and unsafe for everyone," said Gossman.

"In the middle of the night, we have vandalism and broken windows that get wary on local businesses that can't afford a broken window," Gossman added.

While many seem to support the program, some residents question why the city didn't choose armed police officers.

An assistant City of Oceanside manager said part of the issue is budgeting; the other problem is that some of the calls police officers respond to in this area are not violent crimes—the majority are related to public disturbances.

"We have police officers both in the beach area and downtown, and we have police officers who regularly patrol this area," said Gossman.

In addition to security provisions, guards will assist people by connecting them with resources or any information they might need.