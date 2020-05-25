Pedestrian dies in Oceanside vehicle collision on Sunday evening

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at State Route 76 and College Blvd. in Oceanside.

Oceanside Police Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at State Route 76 and College Blvd. on Sunday evening at approximately 10:35 p.m.

According to a release by the Oceanside Police Department, the officers arrived and located an unresponsive male lying on the sidewalk at the corner of the intersection. Life saving measures were immediately performed by the officers on scene followed by Oceanside Paramedics. The 25-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene.

Based on the statement of the driver involved and several witnesses, it appears the driver was traveling eastbound on State Route 76 approaching a green light at College Blvd. The pedestrian was crossing State Route 76 on the west side of the intersection against a red hand and was struck by the vehicle.

Following the collision, the driver remained on scene and was cooperative with police. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in this collision on the part of the driver. The pedestrian's name is being withheld at this time pending notification to the family.

The Oceanside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is conducting the ongoing investigation.