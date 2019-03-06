OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Officers are investigating Monday after a body was found along the surf line near the Oceanside Pier, according to Oceanside police. The discovery came over a week after 20-year-old Paul Ventura fell from the pier and was presumed dead.

Police say they believe the body found is Ventura’s. The medical examiner was called to the scene as well.

RELATED: Family of man who fell from Oceanside Pier organize recovery search

Ventura was last seen Saturday, May 25 around 3:30 a.m. when he fell from the pier into the water near a bait shop.

Ventura’s family and friends gathered near the pier on Sunday for a prayer service followed by a recovery search. About 40 of Ventura’s loved ones and volunteers turned out for the search but no signs of Ventura were recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.