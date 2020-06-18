Oceanside police officer helps man in wheelchair up steep hill on El Camino Real

Officer Chris Marr pushed the man up a steep incline on El Camino Real in the afternoon sun.

SAN DIEGO — An Oceanside police officer's good deed didn't go unnoticed this week.

Officer Chris Marr helped push a man in a wheelchair on the sidewalk. But it’s not just any street – the officer pushed the man up a steep incline on El Camino Real in the afternoon sun.

A resident who captured the officer as he stopped on Wednesday around noon to help the man get up the hill said "he is wheeling that gentleman all the way up El Camino."