Oceanside Police search for three suspects after fatal shooting

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police are searching for three suspects after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot around 4:36 Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened in a parking lot on N Redondo Drive near Vandegrift Boulevard. Police have asked the public to stay out of the area while the situation is active and ongoing.
Oceanside Police said there is no threat to public safety for San Diego County residents.
Officials have described the three suspects as:
- Suspect one: A 15-year-old Hispanic male with a long ponytail wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, gray pants, white shoes and armed with a semi-automatic pistol.
- Suspect two: A 15-year-old Hispanic male with a dark brown ponytail, wearing a white t-shirt under a black shirt with long dark pants.
- Suspect three: A 15-year-old Hispanic male wearing a black baseball cap with white on the front with a black hooded shirt with sleeves rolled up and a red backpack.
Oceanside Police has asked any members of the public with information to call 911.
This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.