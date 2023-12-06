San Diego County, Oceanside shines bright in Disney's 'Hailey's On It!'

The animated adventure is set in a fictional version of Oceanside, comprised of the iconic and diverse beauty that makes North San Diego County so great.

SAN DIEGO — The beautiful sights and sounds of San Diego County are setting the stage for Disney’s newest animated series.

Disney’s “Hailey’s On It!” is a new series set in Oceanside that follows a teenager on a mission to save the world and conquer her fears.

Hailey Banks, voiced by Auli’i Cravalho, star of Disney’s Moana, is a resourceful but comfort zone-loving 14-year-old who is on a quest to complete her list of tasks to save the world.

The animated adventure is set in a fictional version of Oceanside that is comprised of the iconic and diverse beauty that makes North San Diego County so great.

From fish tacos to the San Diego County Fair, the show has a long list of references to San Diego County. Show creators and executive producers Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton call the series a love letter to the region.

"We thought it would be great to kind of come up with this sort of version of all the towns in North San Diego County, sort of like a fictionalized version, a sort of our love letter to the area," Bunje said.

The two creators said the theme of the show is "a world worth fighting for" and the world Hailey is fighting for is Oceanside.

"We wanted to have it set in this idyllic location. And we picked a real city in Oceanside. It's kind of our version of Oceanside," Stanton said.

The nostalgic animation features beaches and boardwalks you can visit in Oceanside, Solana Beach bluffs, and other recognizable elements you can find in San Diego.

"We really wanted to make it look as beautiful as possible. And I think people who live in that area, you know, are really going to appreciate all the little nods that we do," Stanton said.

Other actors starring in the series include Manny Jacinto from "The Good Place," and Gary Anthony Williams from "The Boondocks."

You can start watching "Hailey's On It!" today on Disney+.