OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The city of Oceanside announced Friday it was closing all public beaches effective midnight tonight.



This includes all water-based activities, including surfing. The Strand will also be closed for walking and driving except to residents living there in order to access their property. Oceanside beach parking lots are already closed.



Oceanside will join most of the county in shutting down its beaches, with most beaches in San Diego Count closing last week in an attempt to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus. Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego and Solana Beach closed their beaches, trails and parks March 23, while Imperial Beach and the Port of San Diego announced similar closures March 24.

San Diego County health officials amended public health orders Thursday, shutting down park and beach parking lots, effective Friday at midnight.



Coronado's beaches remain open despite calls for their closure from Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and Union-Tribune op-ed columnists.



"Closing our beaches is not enjoyable, but that isn't the point. The point is to protect public health and combat #COVID19," Atkins said in a statement on Twitter. "I strongly support the @sdutIdeas appeal for a full closure of beaches and implore Coronado to do so. This is a temporary sacrifice that will save lives."

City of Oceanside - Government 4/3/20 COVID-19 update: The City of Oceanside has determined that a... full beach closure is necessary to enforce the San Diego County Health Order dated April 2, 2020. Oceanside Beaches are ordered closed to the public for all activities, including water activities such as surfing, effective midnight tonight, April 3, 2020, until further notice.

