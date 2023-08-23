Oceanside City Council to consider ban on single-use plastic, styrofoam

Supporters of the ordinance say banning the plastic will protect our ocean and beaches.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Oceanside City Council is set to consider banning styrofoam and single-use plastic.

“Plastic’s a problem for our oceans, for our beaches, for our communities and for public health for humans and animals as well," said San Diego County Policy Coordinator with The Surfrider Foundation, Mitch Silverstein.

The new law would make it illegal for all businesses to use all forms of single-use plastic and styrofoam city-wide.

“Everyone wants cleaner beaches, no one wants plastic in our communities it’s just a matter of getting it right," added Silverstein.

CBS 8 spoke to business owners on and off camera. Some say the new ordinance would only raise their prices.

“It’s ridiculous. Am I going to charge in a little souvenir shop more money or am I expected to bare the brunt of it myself. It's definitely gets more and more expensive whatever you do," said Heather Foster, Little Louie’s Gift Shop & Souvenirs Owner.

“We can’t ban everything that’s not our goal, but we just need to, as a culture, really start looking past single-use plastic items and use better materials and also reusable materials," said Silverstein.

Silverstein, who supports the ban, says Styrofoam is not bio-degradable and pollutes local waterways, which endangers marine life.

“It just turns into smaller and smaller pieces that are really impossible to manage and once it gets in the ocean you can’t really get it out," added Silverstein.

A similar ban was approved by the San Diego City Council last year. The ban went into effect in April this year.

“Over 80 cities have done that already in the state and we’re hoping Oceanside will do it tonight," said Silverstein.

If passed, the new ban will go into effect in July of next year for all Styrofoam products. The single-use plastic ban would go into effect in July 2025.