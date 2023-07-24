Oceanside restaurant Valle awarded Michelin star

SAN DIEGO — A North San Diego County restaurant is the newest recipient of a Michelin star, among the highest honors in the culinary world.
It’s the only restaurant in San Diego County to receive a new Michelin star this year.
Located beneath the Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, Valle is a Mexican fusion restaurant that has done more in less than two years than most restaurants do in their lifetimes.
"First of all, it's a validation of the hard work we've been doing since we opened," said Chef Roberto Alcocer, who opened Valle in the fall of 2021.
Alcocer and his family moved to North County from Baja, Mexico, specifically to earn a Michelin star, something not offered in his native country.
"Even though it's a gastronomic country, the Michelin guide hasn't arrived yet in Mexico, and I saw my life as a cook in France, where I started a Michelin star restaurant, so for me, that was my dream," said Alcocer.
Valle represents the Valle de Guadalupe region, producing 95% of Mexico's wine. It's also where you'll find farm-to-table dining experiences, where what's local and fresh dictate what's on the menu.
You'll find a multi-course tasting menu at Valle that changes periodically, along with a high-end and comfortable ambiance.
Everything inside the restaurant, from napkins to plates, is inspired by or made in Mexico. Valle's tasting menu starts at $165 per person. An a la carte bar menu is also offered.
Signature dishes include the charred onion tarte, agua chile, and the bronzed dessert.
You can enjoy the food inside the main dining area or the oceanfront patio. There's also a private room and a chef's table in the kitchen, or what Chef Alcocer refers to as the heart of the restaurant.
"That's what you can do with food. You can connect with people," said Alcocer.
Valle is now one of just seven Mexican restaurants with a Michelin star in the country.
It joins four other San Diego restaurants with Michelin stars, the only one offering Mexican cuisine.
The other local Michelin-star restaurants include three-starred Addison in Carmel Valley, one-starred Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad, and Soichi Sushi and Sushi Tadokoro, both in San Diego.
As for what's next, Chef Alcocer says while he plans to open more restaurants, he's focused on welcoming people to Valle and ensuring they come back.
"If they are taking the time to come in here, I have to take the time to be here for them and over exceed their expectations so they return."
Valle is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are highly recommended.
