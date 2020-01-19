DEL MAR, Calif. — **WARNING: Some people may find the stunts and tricks in this story as disturbing**

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo took over the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Saturday to showcase all things weird.

The Expo had: taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, clothing, jewelry, skulls/bones and funeral collectibles.

The travelling expo started on Saturday in San Diego and will visit cities all over the country during 2020.

News 8’s Tim Blodgett went out to the fairgrounds to see what sort of odd and curious things he could find.