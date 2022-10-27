An ode to the San Diego homes with spooky Halloween decorations

It’s a time for creepy decorations and Trick-or-Treating. And of course enjoy all the candy and chocolate you’ll be eating.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — Vampires, monsters, and witches galore

Are lurking behind every closed door.

As you knock on the ones that scare you the most

Make sure to not get spooked by a ghoul or a ghost!!

It’s a time for creepy decorations and Trick-or-Treating

And of course enjoy all the candy and chocolate you’ll be eating.

Mummies are rising from their tombs

While witches are on their magic brooms.

From Carlsbad, Clairemont, Escondido to El Cajon

From downtown, to Oceanside and even Harmony Grove.

If you are in the mood for a scare,

Happy Halloween to all that go door to door if they dare!

Here's where you can find a few spooky Halloween homes with decorations:

1050 Bells Dr. Oceanside, CA 92057

2962 Laurel St., San Diego. They are open every Friday & Saturday 7-9pm.

Trail Road In Harmony Grove

For more spooky Halloween homes, click here.