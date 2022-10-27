An ode to the San Diego homes with spooky Halloween decorations

SAN DIEGO — Vampires, monsters, and witches galore
Are lurking behind every closed door.
As you knock on the ones that scare you the most
Make sure to not get spooked by a ghoul or a ghost!!
It’s a time for creepy decorations and Trick-or-Treating
And of course enjoy all the candy and chocolate you’ll be eating.
Mummies are rising from their tombs
While witches are on their magic brooms.
From Carlsbad, Clairemont, Escondido to El Cajon
From downtown, to Oceanside and even Harmony Grove.
If you are in the mood for a scare,
Happy Halloween to all that go door to door if they dare!
Here's where you can find a few spooky Halloween homes with decorations:
1050 Bells Dr. Oceanside, CA 92057
2962 Laurel St., San Diego. They are open every Friday & Saturday 7-9pm.
Trail Road In Harmony Grove
For more spooky Halloween homes, click here.
