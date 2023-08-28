Man dead after killing a woman and shooting at officers in Encanto

San Diego Police said the suspect is dead after shooting at officers who were trying to rescue a woman who was found shot at the Encanto residence.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police Officer shot and killed a man who shot and killed a woman at an Encanto home and began firing at police when they arrived at the scene.

According to San Diego Police, they responded to the 500 block of Iona Drive just before 9 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they found a woman and a dog who had been shot several times and laying in a driveway. As officers tried to approach the victim, a man within the residence began firing at them.

Officers, according to the police, then used a patrol car to use as a shield and rescued the woman. The woman, who has not been identified, died a short time later at the scene.

Officers from the SWAT team were called to the scene.

Meanwhile, the suspect continued to fire at officers. He then retreated inside the home and set the home on fire.

According to a news release, neighbors were evacuated from nearby homes as San Diego Police tried to get the man to surrender peacefully but he refused. The suspect was still armed with a rifle when he was shot by an officer. The man later died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Police at the scene recovered multiple firearms including a rifle, shotgun, and a handgun.

The deceased female has been identified, however, her name is not being released at this time pending family notifications. She is described as a 74-year-old Hispanic female.