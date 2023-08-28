Officer involved shooting in Encanto leaves on injured, another barricaded in a home

San Diego police have set up perimeters near the ongoing situation on Market and 59th Streets.

SAN DIEGO — A shooting involving a San Diego officer Monday evening has one suspect barricaded inside an Encanto home near Market and 59th Street. A heavy police presence is in the area around the home and neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Iona Drive around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. A suspect shot at officers as they arrived and an officer shot back. The officer was not injured.

The suspect's condition is unknown, but police are attempting to approach the suspect to take them to a hospital. As of 9:30 p.m., police are working a barricaded situation with a suspect who is actively firing shots from inside the home.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was requested to the scene and advised to use extreme caution as they approach the ongoing situation. Police have set up perimeters in the area.

Police describe the suspect to be wearing a red shirt, blue work pants and blue work boots.