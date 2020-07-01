LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A deputy-involved shooting in Lemon Grove left one man injured Monday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's office.

According to authorities, deputies were called by someone from out of state to conduct a wellness check on their son because he had been acting suicidal.

When deputies responded to a Camino de las Palmas address in Lemon Grove, "things escalated and deputies shot the male,” according to the San Diego County Sheriff's office.

The man was conscious, breathing, and answering questions when he was transported to the hospital.

No deputies were injured. The identity of the injured man has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.