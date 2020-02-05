Officer-involved shooting reported in downtown San Diego

Authorities are closing traffic lanes in the area.

SAN DIEGO — An officer-involved shooting was reported Friday afternoon at Front and West B streets in downtown San Diego.

A witness told News 8 deputies were chasing a suspect from the San Diego Central Jail. During the chase one of the officers shot the suspect, according to the witness.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, and no deputy officers are believed to have been injured.

