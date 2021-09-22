It's officially fall in San Diego which means, it's still hot outside

Sept. 22 marks the first day of autumn and needless to say, the West Coast looks a bit different in the fall than the Midwest.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As a former Michigander, fall is iconic in the Midwest.

The first day of fall you can feel the shift in the season from 80-degrees to low 40's. And you look forward to grabbing your sweaters, boots, and seeing the scenery change from green to orange, yellow, and red leaves on the ground.

Now, a proud San Diegan, this is the first time in my life I've never experienced a Michigan fall. With that being said, I quickly realized how unfortunate Californian's are to not experience the magical season of autumn.

My biggest question is, do you guys even carve pumpkins? Seriously, they have to rot so fast. The whole point of carving pumpkins and setting them on your doorstep for months is because the brisk, cold air, freezes them and they don't rot. So, I guess plastic pumpkins is the way to go, tragic.

Speaking of pumpkins, do Californian's dedicate a whole weekend to fall festivities? No? Just to go surfing? Okay, great.

See traditionally, you would celebrate fall by spending a Saturday picking apples, get some apple cider donuts, apple cider and go home. Where then you would carve pumpkins and make homemade apple pie with Hocus Pocus playing in the background.

I see I will have to improvise by spending a Saturday in the fall isles at Target and pick up some apples and apple cider from Trader Joes.

Next, how am I suppose to drink my hot apple cider in a turtle neck in 90-degree weather? Will I still do it? Absolutely, anything to keep the spirit of fall alive.

I know I've spent most of this story complaining about nothing changing in San Diego...But there are some things to look forward to in the fall here.

For example, not having to wear leggings and UGG boots for 6 months straight or the fact I can go to the beach and get a tan while I enjoy a cold brew pumpkin spice latte.

But most importantly, I will never be cold. Yes, I know you San Diegan's think 60-degrees is cold but for a Midwesterner, that's a beach day.

Even though I will miss my first day of fall in Michigan, I will say it's nice to always be surrounded by the sunshine and ocean breeze. It's a transition I think I can live with.

1st day of fall in Sunny San Diego. 🙃. Definitely longing for the sweater weather to get here, but still grateful that I live in this beautiful city. pic.twitter.com/BhuJZCgjkh — crystalojd ✨ (@crystalojd) September 22, 2021

happy first day of fall!! it’ll be 99 degrees in san diego today! 🤠 — em 🐢 (@emilypaigehowe) September 22, 2021

First day of fall? Check. Heat? Check. Ahh...the beginning of fall in San Diego County. — Cuyamaca Rancho SP (@CuyamacaRancho) September 22, 2021

Some people may enjoy the 1st Day of Fall. Fortunately there is only 1️⃣ season in San Diego ☀️ 😎 🏝 #BallinAtTheBeach pic.twitter.com/41k7evGOSk — Bobby Jay (@CoachBobbyJay) September 22, 2021