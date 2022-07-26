US and Mexico officials celebrate completion of freeway connector ramp near Otay Mesa East Port of Entry

Sharon Humphreys from SANDAG says the connector ramp is the final piece of infrastructure for the 20-year vision for a new port of entry.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Federal, State, Local, and Mexican officials joined Caltrans SANDAG to mark the completion of the new southbound State Route 125 to westbound State Route 905 freeway connector in Otay Mesa.

Officials say the connector ramp is the final link for the South San Diego County roadway network that they hope improves mobility for South County residents as well as travelers between nearby communities including the Otay Mesa and San Ysidro ports of entry.

The roadway will be officially open to cars the first week of August.

The State Route 11/Otay Mesa East Port of Entry Project is “a venture that aims to create a 21st-century border crossing for the San Diego-Baja California mega-region that will enhance regional mobility, fuel economic growth, and bolster binational trade.”



Sharon Humphreys from SANDAG says the connector ramp is the final piece of infrastructure for the 20-year vision for a new port of entry. In an interview with CBS 8, Humphries said, “Before this ramp opened, people had to go through side roads to get on the 905 westbound to get to the Point of Entry.

Humphries added that she hopes the new Port of Entry is finished in its entirety within the next two years.



The project was built with local, state and federal funds including from Senate Bill 1 – the 2017 Road Repair and Accountability Act. Senate Bill 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

