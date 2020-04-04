SAN DIEGO — Halo Posture in Kearny Mesa normally helps people improve poor head posture. Production has shut down due to coronavirus (COVID-19). However, the small business owner, Scott Flavell, has decided to use his own money to make non-surgical masks.

Flavell is still paying his employees and is donating spandex face masks to those at high risk.

"[We give these] to employees of supermarkets exposed to customers coming into stores. We would also like to address employees at banks, so they have protection as well," said Flavell.

Officials are advising everyone to cover their face with a non medical-grade facial covering if they leave their home. Medical-grade masks should be going to healthcare workers who are facing mask shortages.

Halo Posture has been producing about 200 masks a day since Monday, but the inventory is running out.

"Perhaps one of the fabric stores locally can reach out to us. If they provide the fabric, we will provide the man power and labor to make more masks," added Flavell.

In the meantime, you can use a bandanna or scarf.

Health experts have stressed that they don't want people to have a false sense of security just because they may be wearing a mask. The best way to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is still to wash your hands frequently and limit time outside.