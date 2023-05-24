Fire officials urge San Diego residents to begin fire season preparations

With the major rains we experienced this winter, concerns are heightened that new brush growth will pose a heightened risk in the upcoming fire season.

SAN DIEGO — As we gear up for wildfire season, this year's historically wet winter could raise the risk of fire danger later this year as temperatures begin to rise.

Across San Diego, you can see the results of the heavy rains we had this winter: more and more brush that continues to grow, which in warmer months could serve as fuel for wildfires.

In fact, Accuweather predicts that this year, 400,000 to one million acres will burn statewide, placing California at slightly above average for fire danger this year.

Tierrasanta residents Mary and Terry Beckhelm remember the devastation of the Cedar fire, twenty years ago this October, which claimed 15 lives and destroyed more than two thousand homes.

"We were lucky," said Terry Beckhelm. "Most of our neighbors got burnt out and they were gone for months while they rebuilt."

"So since that time we've been pretty well prepared, with getting stuff ready to go, important papers, cash, the car is ready to go in case it does happen again," he told CBS 8.

They took part in this town hall Wednesday night on fire safety, aiming to educate themselves on making their home more defensible in the event of another major wildfire.

"The fact is, the fuel is there to burn," said San Diego city council member Raul Campillo, who called for this town hall.

Campillo is especially concerned that --- with the major rains we experienced in recent months -- the resulting new brush growth will pose a heightened risk in the upcoming fire season.

He said that he's pushing for more resources. From full fire staffing to additional equipment, in the upcoming city budget.

"It's also about the communications," Campillo added, "Making sure that every single neighborhood knows that they need to be prepared when wildfires are about to start. Have your bags ready, know your evacuation plan, know where you're going to go, so when and if the fire department calls for an evacuation: don't wait!"

"We are more prepared to fight a fire," said San Diego Fire Marshal Tony Tosca, who added that it is critical for San Diegans to educate themselves now on how to make their homes defensible when it comes to protecting them from fire.

"You have a true fire break and it allows our resources to defend and protect you," Tosca told CBS 8. "Our resources can deploy hoses and get in there and have a chance to defend it."

For more valuable information on how to get ready for wildfire season, from creating defensible space to preparing an evacuation plan, click here.