Officials warn about the risk of illegal fireworks amid scorching temperatures

A heat wave is gripping most of East County, leaving many places with either a heat advisory or excessive heat advisory in effect.

SAN DIEGO — After months of overcast skies, San Diego is experiencing its first heat wave on the Fourth of July weekend.

It's an exciting time for beach lovers hoping to escape the temperature, but county officials are warning about heat-related illnesses and the increase in fire risks as temperatures soar into the triple digits.

“With all that green grass we got, it quickly turned brown and that’s ready to burn. So that’s ready to burn, it's why we need to be careful especially when barbequing,” said Brent Pascua who works with Cal Fire.

He says extreme conditions combined with the possible use of illegal fireworks heighten wildfire concerns.

Pascua is urging people to take the necessary precautions to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend safely.

“With this heat, we are not used to [it] since it's been so cold, we gotta acclimate. We have to make sure we are drinking water and wearing light and loose colors. And, on the really hot days between prime hours, if you don’t have to go outside then stay indoors and enjoy,” said Pascua.

Meanwhile, tourists from other western states are also heading to San Diego's coast.

Salt Lake City locals say scorching temperatures already canceled their traditional fireworks. Many hope the only spark they see this holiday weekend are controlled fireworks displays like the Big Bay Boom.

As a reminder for people enjoying the beach and getting away from the heat, officials say Beach bonfires can only be built in city-provided fire rings.

Do not try to make your own. Bonfires are also not allowed between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.