Oil tarballs found on Oceanside beaches

City of Oceanside hasn't determined if the tarballs are from the recent oil spill or from natural means.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside Lifeguards found several tarballs on the beach Wednesday night and reported it to the US Coast Guard and CA Wildlife Agencies.

According to a press release from the City of Oceanside, on Thursday morning, the command center sent Shoreline Cleaning Assessment Teams (SCAT) to examine Oceanside beaches and said an environmental cleanup team will take care of any traces.

The City of Oceanside is continuing to coordinate with the commanding agencies and have preemptively deployed cabling in case they need to boom off the Oceanside Harbor inlet.

At this time, the city hasn't determined if the tarballs are from the spill or from natural means, which sometimes occurs. The sheen they are observing from fly-overs is still at least five miles offshore and to the north of San Onofre.

On Sunday, it was reported that a pipeline leaked tens of thousands of gallons of oil into the water off Southern California, which was split open and apparently dragged more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, possibly by a ship’s anchor, officials said Tuesday.

The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach, and it then washed onto miles of beaches and a protected marshland. The beaches could remain closed for weeks or longer, a major hit to the local economy. Coastal fisheries in the area are closed to commercial and recreational fishing.

Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County, along with local, State and Federal partners will be hosting a press conference on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

They will be discussing the county's response to the oil spill in Orange County and announce the activation of the county's Emergency Operations Center.

The update from the county will be live streamed in this story.