Olivia Rodrigo fans say finding tickets to her concert is "brutal"

SAN DIEGO — If you have tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo Wednesday night at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park – "Good 4 U". Tickets for her San Diego concert sold out in minutes shutting many fans out. Now, a lot of people are scrambling for tickets and, unfortunately, scammers know that.

“I love Olivia Rodrigo." Isabella Mendez said. “I'm her biggest fan!” Isabella was hoping to see Olivia Rodrigo's only San Diego show, but the day tickets went on sale, she had no luck. “Ten minutes they were sold out. I cried because I didn't get a ticket.”

Isabella looked at resale sites, but like we spotted on StubHub, asking prices can be in the thousands of dollars. To save on fees, some people are turning to social media sites like Twitter, but there are so many scammers on there that someone started a Sour Tour Twitter Scammers page allowing ticket seekers to post the accounts of people ripping fans off.

We talked to one San Diegan who was hoping to see Olivia here, but she says she got ripped off just yesterday for $400. Isabella says she caught a scammer by finding out the real name tied to a Twitter account and reaching out to that person. “I messaged her and I told her is that really you selling the ticket and she told me no - it's not me. I'm from the UK and I don't sell tickets or anything.”

The account had been hacked and the victim discovered the scammer messaged multiple people, stealing thousands of dollars. Isabella is still hoping to get lucky with a real ticket at a fair price. Her plan is to get to the venue early Wednesday and hope for the best.