One dead after Chula Vista crash

A driver was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A fatal car crash in Chula Vista closed the road in both directions on Wednesday morning.

The two-car collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning near the Chula Vista transit depot in front of Bayfront and E Street.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the driver of a Honda veered into an eastbound left-turn lane and struck an oncoming Nissan.

CVPD said that they found a man unconscious inside a crushed Honda when they arrived on the scene. They performed CPR on the man, but he did not survive his injuries.

According to CVPD, they believe the man was about 50 years old and he was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified by authorities yet.

The Nissan driver was transported to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries.