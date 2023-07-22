One dead after shooting off Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting off Chollas Creek on Saturday.
Police said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near 54th Street. First responders initially provided medical aid, but the man died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.
One man has been detained and Chollas Parkway near 54th Street was closed for the investigation.
SDPD is actively investigating this incident. If you know anything, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 619-235-8477.