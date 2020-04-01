SAN DIEGO — Around 8 p.m. on Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire in Encinitas on Arroyo Drive. People in the neighborhood could see the flames from a distance, and some neighbors even tried to hose down the fire.

The second story of the house collapsed.

The Battalion Chief initially believed that no one was injured in the fire. However, the San Diego Sheriff's Office confirmed around 11 p.m. on Friday that someone died in the fire. That person's identity hasn't been released to the public yet.