One person dead in trailer fire in Chula Vista

Firefighters arrived to a fully engulfed trailer on Sunday after 1 p.m.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person is dead after firefighters found a body inside a burning trailer Sunday. The fire was reported about 1 p.m. Sunday in a trailer parked behind an ice cream shop on Mason Street near Britton Street, Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief David Albright confirmed.

Albright said firefighters believe the person had been living in the trailer. The age and gender of the victim was not immediately released.

Fire investigators and the Chula Vista Police Department were on scene trying to discover the cause of the fire, Albright said.