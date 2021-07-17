One dead, one seriously injured in rollover crash near Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. — One person was killed and a man was hospitalized with critical injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday on southbound Interstate 15, causing the freeway to be shut down for hours, fire officials said.



The rollover involving a sedan happened at 3:24 a.m. on I-15 north of Mission Road, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.



Both occupants of the sedan were ejected, Choi said. One man was taken to Palomar Hospital as the California Highway Patrol shut down freeway traffic for the death investigation.



Caltrans San Diego said vehicles were diverted off the freeway at Rainbow Valley Road and a Sigalert was issued.



The crash was causing major traffic delays.