FALLBROOK, Calif. — Two children were injured, one fatally, and two adults were less seriously hurt when an SUV collided with a sand-hauling big rig today in the far northern reaches of San Diego County.



The crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. on Old Highway 395 at Rainbow Glen Road in Rainbow, North County Fire Protection District Capt. Richard Berry said.



A boy believed to be about 12 years old died at the scene of the accident, Berry said. Medics airlifted another child to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego with moderate to serious injuries and took the driver of the SUV and the trucker to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening trauma.



The wreck set fire to a roughly 30-by 40-foot patch of roadside vegetation, Berry said. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.