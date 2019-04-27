SAN DIEGO — One man was killed and a second wounded today in a shooting at a Lakeside trailer park and a suspect was detained.



The gunfire at Pana-Rama Mobile Home Estates, 13460 Interstate 8 Business, was reported about 4:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.



One man died at the scene and a second was taken to a hospital, but an update on his condition was not immediately available.



No details were released about the suspect or what led up to the shooting, but the sheriff's department reported there was no ongoing threat to the community.



The public was advised to expect law enforcement activity into the night as the shooting investigation continued.