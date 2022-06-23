'One Safe Place' resource center for domestic violence victims set to open in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO — San Diego leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the opening of One Safe Place, the North County Family Justice Center in San Marcos. The new resource center provides victims of crime and survivors of abuse with services all under one roof.
“One Safe Place is made up of caring, dedicated professionals who are all coming together to protect victims from violence and abuse and prevent harm,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.
The center officially opens to the public on July 5.
Organizers for One Safe Place said the new center provides free support services to anyone who has experienced:
- Family violence
- Child abuse
- Sexual assault
- Domestic violence
- Hate crimes
- Elder abuse
- Human trafficking
- Violent loss or other crimes.
Child and adult victims of abuse and their families can walk through the doors and receive:
- Acute crisis-care
- Forensic medical exams
- Advocacy
- Counseling and therapy,
- Legal services such as restraining orders
- Connections to a safe shelter and housing
- Long term mentoring
- Workforce readiness
- Clothing
- Educational opportunities.
Other resources
For a full list of free resources available at One Safe Place, click here.
For a list of events, click here.
You can contact the One Safe Place at 760-290-3690.
Local hotlines
For a full list of national and local hotlines, click here.
- Children Welfare Services & Child Abuse Hotline (24/7): 800-344-6000
- Adult Protective Services (elder and dependent adult abuse) (24/7): 800-339-4661
- Center for Community Solutions (Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence) (24 Hour): 888-385-4657
- Women’s Resource Center Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence (24 Hour): 760-757-3500
- Community Resource Center (Domestic Violence) 24/7: 877/633-1112
- Access & Crisis Line (24 Hour): 888-724-7240
- 211 (24 Hour): 2-1-1 Food, housing, and other resources.
