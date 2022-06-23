'One Safe Place' resource center for domestic violence victims set to open in San Marcos

One Safe Place opens its doors on July 5 and will provide crisis-care, counseling, housing and educational services, all under one roof.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for the opening of One Safe Place, the North County Family Justice Center in San Marcos. The new resource center provides victims of crime and survivors of abuse with services all under one roof.

“One Safe Place is made up of caring, dedicated professionals who are all coming together to protect victims from violence and abuse and prevent harm,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

The center officially opens to the public on July 5.

Organizers for One Safe Place said the new center provides free support services to anyone who has experienced:

Family violence

Child abuse

Sexual assault

Domestic violence

Hate crimes

Elder abuse

Human trafficking

Violent loss or other crimes.

Child and adult victims of abuse and their families can walk through the doors and receive:

Acute crisis-care

Forensic medical exams

Advocacy

Counseling and therapy,

Legal services such as restraining orders

Connections to a safe shelter and housing

Long term mentoring

Workforce readiness

Clothing

Educational opportunities.

Other resources

For a full list of free resources available at One Safe Place, click here.

For a list of events, click here.

You can contact the One Safe Place at 760-290-3690.

Local hotlines

For a full list of national and local hotlines, click here.

Children Welfare Services & Child Abuse Hotline (24/7): 800-344-6000

Adult Protective Services (elder and dependent adult abuse) (24/7): 800-339-4661

Center for Community Solutions (Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence) (24 Hour): 888-385-4657

Women’s Resource Center Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence (24 Hour): 760-757-3500

Community Resource Center (Domestic Violence) 24/7: 877/633-1112

Access & Crisis Line (24 Hour): 888-724-7240

211 (24 Hour): 2-1-1 Food, housing, and other resources.