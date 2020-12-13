One Spring Valley restaurant reinvents their business with pop-up event for the community

Casanova Fish Tacos Catering of Spring Valley hosted a pop-up, drive-thru event Saturday, inviting other businesses to participate.

SAN DIEGO — Local restaurants are temporarily transforming the way they serve food during the stay-home-order.

And one of those businesses is Casanova Fish Tacos Catering of Spring Valley who hosted a pop-up, drive-thru event Saturday, inviting other businesses to participate.

“It’s been hard since March, trying to stay alive, we open and close, all of our events are shutdown, so I had to reinvent the way we deliver our product,” said former probation officer Hector Casanova.

He runs his catering business Casanova Fish Tacos of 12 years out of this warehouse and Casanova has been trying to figure out how to deliver his product safely. Determining how to reinvent his business amid COVID prompted him to host his first pop-up, drive-thru event on Saturday. He said he needs to work to support his family, while also thinking of his community.