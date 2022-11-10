One year anniversary of deadly plane crash in Santee neighborhood

The crash happened October 11, 2021 near the intersection of Greencastle Street and Jeremy Street.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Tuesday marks one year since a plane crashed into a Santee neighborhood, killing the pilot, a UPS driver, and injuring two other people.

Today the two homes that suffered the most damage are still under construction.

Cody and Courtney Campbell own one of the homes. They're a newlywed couple, about to welcome a baby boy.

"It's going to be so much more special, because we'll have a plus one to bring back with us and so we're just looking forward to that," said Courtney Campbell.

Phil and Maria Morris live next door. This past year they've been living with their son while their home is under construction. Both suffered severe burns from the crash and are still recovering. Neighbors rushed to their home to make sure they both made it out safely.

"We were anxious to have this house built again," said Maria Morris. "My husband, he worked so hard for this. From the bottom of my heart I say thank you to everyone in the community for us."

62-year-old Steve Krueger was just a year away from retiring from UPS. He had spent several years living in Ocean Beach. Over the weekend, a sand sculpture was created in his honor.

The pilot who died was identified as Dr. Sugata Das. He was a longtime cardiologist in Yuma.

NTSB issued a preliminary report, but tells CBS 8 a final report is still pending.