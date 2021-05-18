Trial begins for driver accused of fatally striking bicyclist in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Opening statements are scheduled today in the trial of a man accused of fatally striking a bicyclist in Escondido, then fleeing the scene.



Jamison Connor, 42, is accused in the Nov. 23, 2019, death of 36-year- old Vista resident Kevin Lentz, who was struck while riding in the 1600 block of La Honda Drive.



Authorities said Lentz was riding south on La Honda Drive when he was struck head-on by a dark-colored Toyota sedan, which left the scene. The sedan was later recovered in the 600 block of Aster Street, according to Lt. Scott Walter.



Connor was arrested just under a week later in connection with Lentz's death and faces several felony charges at trial, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run. The criminal complaint does not indicate Connor was driving under the influence in the fatality, but he is charged with a separate DUI count for an incident that allegedly occurred on Nov. 28, the day he was arrested.



Lentz left behind a wife and a young son.